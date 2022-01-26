ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Up to $46.72

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.72, but opened at $49.37. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.