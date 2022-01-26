ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $17.95

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $16.66. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 1,360,888 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.