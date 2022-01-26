ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $41.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 686,915 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $95,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

