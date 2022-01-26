ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.37. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 171,620 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $22,159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

