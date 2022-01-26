Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,512 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Prospect Capital worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

