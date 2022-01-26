Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,670 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

