Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 595 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.74 and a 200 day moving average of $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

