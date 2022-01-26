Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 988,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,262,000 after buying an additional 385,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,384,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,588,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

