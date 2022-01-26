Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 5,495 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $191,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.