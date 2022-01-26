Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 5,495 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $191,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

