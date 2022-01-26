Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 284.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43.

