Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

