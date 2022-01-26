Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.07 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

NYSE RMD opened at $232.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

