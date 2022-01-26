Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 58.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 36,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

