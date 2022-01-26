Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 10,024 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.06% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

