Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 721 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average is $222.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.84 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

