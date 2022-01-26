Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

