Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.44.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.