Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

