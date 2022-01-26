Providence First Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

