Providence First Trust Co Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Providence First Trust Co cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $588.81 and its 200 day moving average is $615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

