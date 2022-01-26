Providence First Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Providence First Trust Co owned 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

