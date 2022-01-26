Providence First Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day moving average is $232.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.