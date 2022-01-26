Providence First Trust Co Has $3.72 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.8% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $807.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $896.31 and a 200-day moving average of $899.87. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

