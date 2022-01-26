Providence First Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

