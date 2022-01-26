ProxyNode Reaches Market Cap of $61,600.92 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $61,600.92 and approximately $18.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00246972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002246 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,413,800 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

