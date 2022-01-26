Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Prudential Financial worth $757,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

