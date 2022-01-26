Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,736.27 ($23.43).

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) target price on Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($17.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of £34.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,309.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,395.83. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

