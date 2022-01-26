Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) PT Lowered to €34.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Prysmian alerts:

PRYMY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,401. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.