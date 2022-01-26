PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Shares Down 4.2%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 6,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

