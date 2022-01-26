Public Index Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.48 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1,731.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.64 or 0.06678638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,960.29 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052382 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

