Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,753 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cerner by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

