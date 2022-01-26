Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Oxford Industries worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.