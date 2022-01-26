Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

