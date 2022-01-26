Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

