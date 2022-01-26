Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.