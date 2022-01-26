Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.63 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hess by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 622,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

