Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.78 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

