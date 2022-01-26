Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Palomar worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $316,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Palomar stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,945,120. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.