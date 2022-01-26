Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of DLTR opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

