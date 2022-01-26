Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Waters by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.44 and its 200 day moving average is $367.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.