Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 10,226 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of MAG Silver worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.65 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

