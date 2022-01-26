Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,510 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

