Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,450 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Methode Electronics worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

