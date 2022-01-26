Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 9,260 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

