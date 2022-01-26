Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $367.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

