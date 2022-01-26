Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 14,260 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,056,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of WPM opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.