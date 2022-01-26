Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,064 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Granite Construction worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Construction by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 72.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GVA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

