Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,864 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 296,674 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $50,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

