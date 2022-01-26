Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 41,290 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Banner worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Banner by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 62,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Banner by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BANR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06. Banner Co. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.