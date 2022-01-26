Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,790 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of iStar worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iStar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in iStar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

